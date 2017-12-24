Improperly disposed ashes cause house fire in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Improperly disposed fireplace ashes were the cause of a fire in Oregon, Portland Fire and Rescue said.
Fire and Rescue said fireplace ashes were placed in a paper bag, with hot coals inside, near the back of the house.
Crews arrived on scene at 2:42 p.m. on Saturday and saw smoke coming from the back of the residence.
The fire extended to the second floor. No people were in the house, but there were 2 dogs trapped inside. The dogs are safe.
A reminder from Portland Fire and Rescue:
“Portland Fire & Rescue reminds everyone to dispose of fireplace ashes in a metal container with lid to prevent extension to combustibles.”
