Improperly disposed ashes cause house fire in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Improperly disposed fireplace ashes were the cause of a fire in Oregon, Portland Fire and Rescue said.

Fire and Rescue said fireplace ashes were placed in a paper bag, with hot coals inside, near the back of the house.

Crews arrived on scene at 2:42 p.m. on Saturday and saw smoke coming from the back of the residence.

The fire extended to the second floor. No people were in the house, but there were 2 dogs trapped inside. The dogs are safe.

A reminder from Portland Fire and Rescue:

“Portland Fire & Rescue reminds everyone to dispose of fireplace ashes in a metal container with lid to prevent extension to combustibles.”

