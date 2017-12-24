Mob of teens rob, attack BART rider at El Cerrito del Norte Station



EL CERRITO (KRON)– A group of teenagers allegedly robbed and attacked a BART rider at the El Cerrito del Norte station Saturday night, police said.

According to BART police, the robbery happened around 7:30 p.m onboard a Richmond bound train. The victim reported that a group of 10 to 12 teenagers punched him and took off with his cellphone.

Police arrived on scene and detained several teens. The victim couldn’t identify the culprits so they were released.

The man was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

Some BART riders told KRON4’s Hermela Aregawi, they are fearful of being targeted.

