San Jose group gives out blankets, food to the homeless



SAN JOSE (KRON)– Temperatures are dropping around the Bay Area. On Sunday a group of volunteers wanted to make sure those who are in need would be a bit warmer this Christmas.

The Mercy Mobile outreach team handed out blankets, food, and supplies to the homeless in San Jose.

“We’re literally trying to save lives,” one volunteer said.

In the month of Dec. temperatures have dipped into the low 30s and 40s, so the blankets were a welcomed bonus.

Juan, a volunteer with The Mercy Mobile, remembers when he didn’t have much.

…”It only takes one person with a noble heart to give someone a smile,” he said. “Let them know there is hope for life.”

