Texas mom accidentally bakes Elf on the Shelf

WILEY, Texas (WSAV) – One Texas family’s Elf on the Shelf tradition came to a blazing halt Monday when mom “put the freaking elf in the freaking oven.”

Brittany Mease, a single mom and veteran, was preheating her oven at lunchtime to heat up leftovers and smelled something “really funky.”

That’s when she realized she left ‘Elfis’ inside of the oven.

Mease explained on Facebook that she hid the elf in the oven after her kids Gray and Ily realized he had been sitting in the same spot for a few weeks.

She intended to move him later on but forgot before preparing leftover pasta.

Mease has been chronicling the aftermath on Facebook, explaining how the incident broke her son’s heart while her daughter was “glad the elf is gone because now he can’t tell on her.”

And the original post has gone viral with over 140,000 shares.

A Facebook user even created an online candlelight vigil for Elfis, which will be held on Dec. 22.

The good news — Santa was able to heal Elfis, and delivered a char-free elf back to the Mease children.

For the continued safety of Elfis, the kids will be returning Elfis to the exact same spot every night.

According to Mease, Gray is glad to have Elfis back and Ily’s is “a little salty but she’ll be alright.”

