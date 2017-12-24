WATCH LIVE: Follow Santa’s journey across the globe!

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s Christmas Eve Day in the Bay Area, but Santa Claus is already making his way around the world!
Watch him and his reindeer travel from country to country delivering presents to all the boys and girls.
Our tracker shows you where he is and where he’s headed next.
Get the milk and cookies ready (and maybe some carrots for the reindeer) before his sleigh lands on your roof tonight!
