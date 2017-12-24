WATCH LIVE: Follow Santa’s journey across the globe!

By Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s Christmas Eve Day in the Bay Area, but Santa Claus is already making his way around the world!

Watch him and his reindeer travel from country to country delivering presents to all the boys and girls.

Our tracker shows you where he is and where he’s headed next.

Get the milk and cookies ready (and maybe some carrots for the reindeer) before his sleigh lands on your roof tonight!

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s