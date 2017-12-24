WATCH: US soldiers celebrate Christmas in Afghanistan

WFLA Published:


AFGHANISTAN (WFLA) — United States soldiers celebrated Christmas Eve away from home this weekend.

The holiday season can be difficult for soldiers overseas who are spending time away from their families. So on Sunday, troops at the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan lit candles and sang Christmas hymns to try and get into the holiday spirit.

Bagram is one of the main military bases in Afghanistan for US soldiers.

This year marks the sixteenth Christmas that US troops will be in Afghanistan.

