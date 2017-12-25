CHP: Officer killed in DUI crash in Hayward identified as father of 3

HAYWARD (KRON) — A California Highway Patrol officer killed in a DUI crash on Interstate 880 in Hayward on Christmas is a father of three children.

The crash was reported at 12:00 a.m. on southbound 880 just north of Highway 92, according to CHP.

Two CHP officers were hospitalized with severe injuries after being struck by a 22-year-old drunk diver, CHP said.

33-year-old Andrew Camilleri died of his injuries hours later.

He was married with three kids, CHP said in a press conference.

The other officer, Jonathan Velasquez, is still in the hospital with major injuries.

CHP says the driver had been drinking and was on drugs.

When released from the hospital, CHP says they have enough evidence to charge the driver with “very serious felony charges.”

Here is part of the press conference from CHP:

Governor Jerry Brown issued a statement regarding Camilleri’s death:

Governor Brown Issues Statement on Death of CHP Officer

SACRAMENTO – Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today issued the following statement regarding the death of California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer Andrew J. Camilleri Sr.:

“Anne and I are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of Officer Camilleri, who died yesterday while working to keep our communities safe. We join his family, friends and the entire California Highway Patrol in mourning his death and in honoring his sacrifice.”

Officer Camilleri, 33, of Tracy, died Sunday night after his stopped patrol vehicle was struck by a suspected impaired driver on the Winton Avenue on-ramp to southbound Interstate 880 in Hayward.

Officer Camilleri graduated from the CHP Academy in March 2017 and was assigned to the Hayward Area Office.

Officer Camilleri is survived by his wife, Rosanna; a daughter and two sons, ages 12, 6 and 2; and his parents, brother and sister.

In honor of Officer Camilleri, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

