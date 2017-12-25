VIDEO: CHP officer dies after crash on I-880 in Hayward

HAYWARD (KRON) — One California Highway Patrol officer is dead and another is severely injured after a collision on Interstate 880 in Hayward Christmas morning.

The crash was reported at 12:00 a.m. on southbound 880 just north of Highway 92, according to CHP.

At least one CHP car was involved, and two officers were taken to the hospital with major injuries, CHP said.

One of the officers died hours later, according to CHP Golden Gate.

All southbound 880 lanes remain closed at this time.

No further details have been released.

