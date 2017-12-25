Deputies shoot machete-wielding man during domestic violence response in Hayward

HAYWARD (KRON) — A reported domestic violence incident led to an officer-involved shooting in unincorporated Hayward Christmas morning, according to Alameda County Sheriffs’s Office.

Around 1:47 a.m. deputies responded to the 22300 block of Princeton St. to the report of domestic violence.

The victim told deputies she was assaulted by her husband, who officers found on the back patio.

Before they could detain him, he pulled a machete from his waistband and tried attacking the deputies, according to the Sheriff’s Dept.

An officer fired one shot, which hit the suspect before he was able to hurt anyone, deputies said.

He was taken into custody without further incident, and transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive his injury.

