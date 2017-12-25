Melania Trump posts a Christmas-themed selfie on Twitter

PALM BEACH, Fla. (CNN) — First lady Melania Trump is feeling the holiday spirit at Mar-a-Lago.
She posted this selfie on Twitter Monday, with a Santa hat and lit-up reindeers.
Her caption reads “Merry Christmas.”
President Trump and his family are spending the holidays at his resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
That includes most of the President’s children and grandchildren, along with the first lady’s parents.
On Christmas Eve, the first couple attended a service at the nearby Bethesda-by-the-Sea Church, where they tied the knot 12-years ago.
#MerryChristmas 🎄🤶🏻 pic.twitter.com/IahMZhf5gc
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 25, 2017
- 22 ‘JOHNS’ ARRESTED IN SOUTH BAY HUMAN TRAFFICKING BUST
- POLICE ARREST ACCUSED SOUTH BAY SERIAL ARSONIST
- ESCAPED INMATE WITH SKULL FACE TATTOO CAPTURED IN STOCKTON
- APPLE ADMITS TO SLOWING DOWN OLDER IPHONES
- VOLUNTEER AT BOARDING KENNEL MAULED TO DEATH BY DOG
- MODEL FACES 2ND LEG AMPUTATION DUE TO TOXIC SHOCK SYNDROME