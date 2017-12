SAN MARTIN (KRON) — A 3.1 magnitude earthquake has shaken southern Santa Clara County on Tuesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake struck at around 7:19 p.m. 9 kilometers (5.6 miles) east-northeast of San Martin. That is about 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) east of Morgan Hill.

The earthquake had a depth of 7.1 kilometers (4.4 miles).

It struck on the Calaveras Fault.

INTERACTIVE MAP: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/nc72944676#map

