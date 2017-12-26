VIDEO: 3.8 earthquake shakes San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A 3.8 earthquake shook San Jose on Tuesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake was centered 8 kilometers (5 miles) east-northeast of Alum Rock. It had a depth of 9 kilometers (5.6 miles).

It happened at around 10:32 p.m. The quake has been downgraded from a 4.0 earthquake to a 3.8.

This comes after a 3.1 earthquake shook the southern part of Santa Clara County.

