DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) – We’re learning more about what happened on Saturday after police say a Dublin Post Office employee killed one of his supervisors and the postmaster.

Post office employees who heard or saw the shooting called 911. Many of them were hiding from the gunman, who police said is 24-year-old Deshaune Stewart. Stewart is in custody.

“I just happened to turn and look and one of our carriers came in and he looked, he looked naked,” said a 911 caller, who identifies himself as a post office employee. “He shot our supervisor in the shoulder and as soon as I seen that, we all scattered. I got out of there.”

Police say Stewart shot and killed 52-year-old supervisor Lance Herrera-Dempsey at the post office.

Then, investigators said Stewart waited for and attacked 53-year-old Ginger Ballard outside of her apartment complex, about three hours later.

“There is a man with a gun, chasing a woman. I tried to let her into the building. He dragged her out,” said a 911 caller.

Police said Stewart threw Ballard to the ground. She died from blunt force trauma.

In a tribute to Ballard, Karen Garber writes about the woman she loved:

“Ginger was a free spirit who loved adventure. She was a wonderful artist and had just begun to take a brush to paper again. I can tell you that she loved our dogs and couldn’t wait to get new kittens. I can tell you I’ve never seen a deeper love than the one she shared with her parents.”

Garber went on to say, “We looked forward to our life together when we retired in a few years with talk of marriage.” They last spoke on Friday night. Garber said she ended the conversation with, “I love you and talk to you tomorrow.”

Herrera-Dempsey was a member of the United Methodist Church For All People on Parsons Ave. in Columbus. The church said it’s planning a memorial service for him in January.

