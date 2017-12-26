SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bad air quality continued to pollute the Bay Area on Tuesday, according to the Bay Area Air District.

The district called for a Winter Spare the Air Alert on Tuesday, as was the case on Christmas and Christmas Eve. Air quality officials say the air is at unhealthy levels, and wood-burning is prohibited throughout the region.

Here is more information from officials:

The Winter Spare the Air program notifies Bay Area residents when fine particulate, or soot, levels are anticipated to be unhealthy. In the wintertime, particulate matter — especially particulate matter 2.5 microns or smaller in size, also known as PM2.5 — can become a serious problem in the region. To protect public health, the Air District will issue a Winter Spare the Air Alert when PM2.5 concentrations are expected to be unhealthy. From November 1 through the end of February, under the Air District’s wood-burning regulation, when a Winter Spare the Air Alert has been called, burning wood, firelogs, pellets, or any other solid fuels in your fireplace, woodstove, or other wood-burning device is illegal. When wood burning is allowed, residents who do burn in a fireplace or outdoor fire pit must still burn cleanly using dry, seasoned firewood, and not burn garbage, leaves or other material that would cause excessive smoke. Residents who exceed the excess visible smoke provision in the wood-burning rule could still be subject to a ticket. Follow these links for more information on the Air District’s wood-burning regulation, and instructions on how to comply. You can also file a wood smoke complaint online.

#WinterSpareTheAirAlert called for Christmas Day and Tuesday, December 26: We are hoping everyone enjoys the holiday’s this next week and remains vigilant in helping to project air quality for their families, friends and neighbors. pic.twitter.com/tvtMxZOVIl — Spare The Air (@SpareTheAir) December 26, 2017

There is a chance of rain on New Year’s Eve.

