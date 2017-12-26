ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — The body of a California Highway Patrol officer who was killed in a Christmas DUI crash on Interstate 880 in Hayward is being transported to a Tracy funeral home on Tuesday.

The crash was reported at 12:00 a.m. on southbound 880 just north of Highway 92, according to CHP.

33-year-old Andrew Camilleri died of his injuries hours later. He was married with three kids, CHP said in a press conference.

Mission City Church, where Camilleri attended, said on Facebook the procession will leave around 4:30 p.m.

A ladder truck salute from South County Fire is awaiting the arrival of the procession carrying the body of CHP officer Andrew Camilleri, who was killed while on-duty on Christmas Eve.@kron4news pic.twitter.com/4cV1lkm1yQ — Spencer Blake (@spencerjblake) December 27, 2017

This is in Tracy, where Camilleri was an active member of his church. https://t.co/doaD4nURin — Spencer Blake (@spencerjblake) December 27, 2017

People can watch the procession at the following locations in Tracy:

Hansen Rd. Overpass

11th and Crossroads

11th and Corral Hollow

Schulte and Tracy Blvd.

The CHP says the 22-year-old driver had been drinking and was on drugs.

Another CHP officer, Jonathan Velasquez, was also hurt in the crash. He is in the hospital with major injuries.

