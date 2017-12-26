ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — The body of a California Highway Patrol officer who was killed in a Christmas DUI crash on Interstate 880 in Hayward is being transported to a Tracy funeral home on Tuesday.
The crash was reported at 12:00 a.m. on southbound 880 just north of Highway 92, according to CHP.
33-year-old Andrew Camilleri died of his injuries hours later. He was married with three kids, CHP said in a press conference.
Mission City Church, where Camilleri attended, said on Facebook the procession will leave around 4:30 p.m.
People can watch the procession at the following locations in Tracy:
- Hansen Rd. Overpass
- 11th and Crossroads
- 11th and Corral Hollow
- Schulte and Tracy Blvd.
The CHP says the 22-year-old driver had been drinking and was on drugs.
Another CHP officer, Jonathan Velasquez, was also hurt in the crash. He is in the hospital with major injuries.
