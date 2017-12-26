LIVE VIDEO: Crews battling massive fire at historic building in Washington State

AUBURN, WASHINGTON (KRON/CNN) — A 3-alarm fire broke out in downtown Auburn, Washington on Tuesday.

Huge flames were seen shooting out of the heritage building. Several businesses and apartments are inside.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said it appears all of the occupants managed to get out.

Auburn Mayor Nancy Backus called the incident a “sad day for downtown.”

The cause of the fire is not clear.

