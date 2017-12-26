Man shot in Union City park after confrontation

Published:

UNION CITY (KRON) — A man was shot at a Union City park on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened at around 3 p.m. at Dry Creek Park. The victim is a man in his 20s, police said.

He was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. The injury is non-life-threatening.

The man told police he was shot after he got into a confrontation with three-to-four Hispanic males between 16 and 20 years old.

The suspects ran away from the scene before police arrived.

Police have not recovered the weapon.

The investigation is ongoing.

