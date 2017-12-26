Police: 2 laptop thieves who targeted El Cerrito Starbucks customers arrested

EL CERRITO (KRON) — Two laptop thieves who targeted a Starbucks have been arrested, police said.

Officers conducting a surveillance of the area in El Cerrito witnessed the theft, police said. After a vehicle pursuit and foot chase, the two suspects were arrested and taken to jail.

The laptop was returned to the elderly victim it was taken from.

