EL CERRITO (KRON) — Two laptop thieves who targeted a Starbucks have been arrested, police said.
Officers conducting a surveillance of the area in El Cerrito witnessed the theft, police said. After a vehicle pursuit and foot chase, the two suspects were arrested and taken to jail.
The laptop was returned to the elderly victim it was taken from.
- 22 ‘JOHNS’ ARRESTED IN SOUTH BAY HUMAN TRAFFICKING BUST
- POLICE ARREST ACCUSED SOUTH BAY SERIAL ARSONIST
- ESCAPED INMATE WITH SKULL FACE TATTOO CAPTURED IN STOCKTON
- APPLE ADMITS TO SLOWING DOWN OLDER IPHONES
- VOLUNTEER AT BOARDING KENNEL MAULED TO DEATH BY DOG
- MODEL FACES 2ND LEG AMPUTATION DUE TO TOXIC SHOCK SYNDROME