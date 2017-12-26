SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police have arrested a lawyer for possessing and trading child pornography, authorities said on Tuesday.

Police arrested 66-year-old San Francisco resident Michael Connell. Police say he is a licensed attorney and practiced law out of his home.

They say Connell was uploading and trading graphic child pornography through a chat messenger on his laptop.

He was arrested last Thursday after police searched his home and found those pornographic images.

Here is the full statement from police:

In August 2017, the San Francisco Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit began an investigation into an individual who was uploading and trading graphic child pornography through a chat messenger application. Over the course of the investigation the ICAC Unit was able to identify the source of the child pornography as being uploaded from a residence on the 1700 block of 23rd Avenue in San Francisco. On December 21, 2017 SFPD investigators served a search warrant at that residence. During the search, investigators located a laptop belonging to one of the residents in which child pornography videos and images were being stored. The suspect was identified as Michael Connell, a sixty-six year-old San Francisco resident and licensed attorney who practiced law out of his home. Connell was arrested and booked at San Francisco County Jail for possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography. Connell’s booking photo accompanies this news release.

If you believe you may have been a victim or have had any suspicious contact with Michael Connell please contact the Special Victims Unit (415) 558-5500.

