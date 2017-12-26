Police: San Francisco man had thousands of child pornography images on his computer

Published:
Gilbert Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police have arrested a 41-year-old man accused of having thousands of child pornography images on his computer, authorities said.

On Dec. 14, police searched Gilbert Francisco’s home and found thousands of child porn videos and pictures on his computer. He was arrested at his home in the 100 block of Curtis Street.

He has been booked into the San Francisco County Jail for possession of child porn, having over 600 files of child porn, and three counts of distributing child porn.

The investigation into Francisco started in November.

