VIDEO: Bay Area celebrates Kwanzaa

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL VIDEO
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Tuesday marks the first day of Kwanzaa 2017.
For the past 12 years in the City of San Francisco, one community organization has kept the African-American holiday tradition alive and well for all to celebrate, including acting San Francisco Mayor London Breed.
KRON4’s Haaziq Madyun has the story.
Watch the above video to see Haaziq’s full report.
WEB LINKS:
- 22 ‘JOHNS’ ARRESTED IN SOUTH BAY HUMAN TRAFFICKING BUST
- POLICE ARREST ACCUSED SOUTH BAY SERIAL ARSONIST
- ESCAPED INMATE WITH SKULL FACE TATTOO CAPTURED IN STOCKTON
- APPLE ADMITS TO SLOWING DOWN OLDER IPHONES
- VOLUNTEER AT BOARDING KENNEL MAULED TO DEATH BY DOG
- MODEL FACES 2ND LEG AMPUTATION DUE TO TOXIC SHOCK SYNDROME