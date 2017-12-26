PLEASANT HILL (KRON) — During the Christmas holiday, the California Highway Patrol was in a maximum enforcement period.

Basically, the highway patrol is cracking down on people driving under the influence.

On Tuesday night, KRON4 has the arrest numbers from the Bay Area.

The numbers show that people aren’t listening to the warnings. Across the state, more people were arrested this year in comparison to Christmas enforcement last year.

This year, the California Highway Patrol arrested 917 people from Friday night to Monday night. That’s about 300 more than last year’s 621.

Last year, 36 people died in connection with those cases. This year, 27 people died including a CHP officer.

In the Bay Area, 144 DUI arrests were made during the maximum enforcement through the Christmas weekend.

Some people that KRON4 talked with believe that the state needs to get stricter on DUI penalties.

KRON4 has received word from authorities in Contra Costa County that there will be a DUI checkpoint somewhere in the county Thursday night.

Also, there will be heavy enforcement again happening this weekend across the Bay Area due to New Year’s Eve.

