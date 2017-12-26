BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (KRON/CNN) — Investigators are blaming a toy car for setting off an apartment complex fire in Louisiana.
The flames broke out in Baton Rouge on Christmas night and damaged about two-dozen apartments.
No one was hurt. But the fire has left 26 people without a home this holiday season.
Firefighters say someone left a remote-controlled toy car charging on a bed.
They believe the toy overheated, setting off a fire that spread through the building.
- 22 ‘JOHNS’ ARRESTED IN SOUTH BAY HUMAN TRAFFICKING BUST
- POLICE ARREST ACCUSED SOUTH BAY SERIAL ARSONIST
- ESCAPED INMATE WITH SKULL FACE TATTOO CAPTURED IN STOCKTON
- APPLE ADMITS TO SLOWING DOWN OLDER IPHONES
- VOLUNTEER AT BOARDING KENNEL MAULED TO DEATH BY DOG
- MODEL FACES 2ND LEG AMPUTATION DUE TO TOXIC SHOCK SYNDROME