VIDEO: Remote-controlled toy car blamed for setting off Louisiana apartment complex fire

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (KRON/CNN) — Investigators are blaming a toy car for setting off an apartment complex fire in Louisiana.

The flames broke out in Baton Rouge on Christmas night and damaged about two-dozen apartments.

No one was hurt. But the fire has left 26 people without a home this holiday season.

Firefighters say someone left a remote-controlled toy car charging on a bed.

They believe the toy overheated, setting off a fire that spread through the building.

