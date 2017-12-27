3.4 earthquake strikes near Hollister

HOLLISTER (KRON) — An earthquake was a magnitude of 3.4 struck near Hollister Wednesday afternoon, according to United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 4:22 p.m. and was centered about 7.2 miles from Tres Pinos.

This earthquake comes after two earthquakes shook the South Bay Tuesday.

A 3.1 earthquake hit the southern part of Santa Clara County at 7:19 p.m. and a 3.8 earthquake rattled San Jose at 10:32 p.m.

