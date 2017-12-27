Bay Area dispensaries gear up to sell recreational marijuana

SAN JOSE (KRON) — With recreational marijuana just days away from becoming legal, dispensaries are gearing up for the crowds.

At a dispensary in San Jose, they’ve hired additional staff and they’ve got a whole lot of product all set for the big rush.

“The best cannabis in the world is grown in California, so it’s a fantastic time to have all that showcased.”

In five days, anyone 21 years and older can walk into a dispensary and buy pot.

But there are rules.

“You’re allowed to have up to an ounce, eight grams of concentrate, and six live plants on your person. You’re also allowed to grow those plants at your house. So if you were to harvest those and have more at the end of the year, then you can keep that at your home in a locked place but you can’t transport more than an ounce unless you’re a licensed distributor.”

Right now there are some edible products with higher doses but come January 1st, packages will have to be 100mg of THC or less. Otherwise, a medical card will be needed to buy those until the inventory is all gone.

“It’s about moderation, it’s about being responsible. I think the vast majority of people will be responsible. Will there be a few people that do everything to Extreme? Absolutely.”

Airfield Dispensary has hired more than a dozen new employees. They’re expecting a mad rush.

“I’d say come out early, stand in line, get it before it runs out. It did in Nevada, it did in Colorado, it did in Washington, and it probably will in California.”

If you have a medical card, you can use it to access some higher potency items.

And seeing that taxes will be even higher, you can take that card to the health department so you can be exempt from the 9% sales tax.

But then there are also other taxes you can’t avoid.

