Body discovered in SF’s Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–A body was discovered Wednesday morning at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.

According to California Highway Patrol, a passerby found the body around 7:23 a.m. near Conservatory Drive.

At this time, investigators can’t disclose the identity of the deceased or whether it is a male or female body, but it is an adult.

CHP says there’s no indication that foul play was involved.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES