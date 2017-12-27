Body discovered in SF’s Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–A body was discovered Wednesday morning at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.
According to California Highway Patrol, a passerby found the body around 7:23 a.m. near Conservatory Drive.
At this time, investigators can’t disclose the identity of the deceased or whether it is a male or female body, but it is an adult.
CHP says there’s no indication that foul play was involved.
- MAN ON ‘WASP’ BREAKS INTO HOME, CUTS THROAT IN FRONT OF MOTHER, CHILDREN
- NAKED OHIO POSTAL WORKER ALLEGEDLY KILLS BOSS, COWORKER
- FRAUD ALERT: CROOKS CAN SCAM MONEY FROM YOUR GIFT CARDS
- BODY OF CHP OFFICER KILLED IN 880 DUI CRASH TRANSPORTED TO TRACY
- POLICE: SAN FRANCISCO MAN HAD THOUSANDS OF CHILD PORN IMAGES
- STUDY: MORE PREGNANT WOMEN ARE USING POT