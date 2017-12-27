CHP freeway signs warn against driving under the influence of cannabis

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — With marijuana set to become legal in just a few days, there is a new campaign from California law enforcement about driving under the influence of cannabis.

“You should never drive high,” said Rhonda Craft, the director of the California Office of Traffic Safety. “The message today DUI doesn’t just mean booze.”

“That is absolutely correct,” said attorney Mahal Montoya with the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws. “I always say alcohol and cannabis is a lethal combination.”

The deadly effects of which allegedly led to the death of California Highway Patrol officer Andrew Camilleri.

In the wake of his death, the California Office of Traffic Safety is launching a new public awareness campaign focused on not driving under the influence of drugs like marijuana.

Montoya says the legal cannabis community should publically echo the DUI doesn’t just mean booze messages,

“Publically admit it. Share it. Educate it. Put it on the packaging. Put it on the billboard. Medicate responsibly. Consume Responsibly. Use responsibly. Don’t wait for years and years of litigation to say what we already know,” Montoya said.

“What is particularly troubling and likely due to the public’s lack of awareness is the combination of alcohol with marijuana or alcohol with other impairing medications is even more dangerous when used alone,” Craft said.

Billboards are being used to help raise public awareness about the dangers of driving after mixing marijuana with alcohol.

“They had to make alcohol companies say drink responsibly,” said Montoya. “They had to go through tremendous amount years of litigation just to get them to admit that. Why should we wait with cannabis? We already know consume responsibly.”

This is coming from a staunch legal cannabis advocate.

“I believe in my heart that cannabis is a safe drug when used responsibly,” Montoya said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES