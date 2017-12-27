CHP pays tribute to fallen Officer Camilleri in bell ringing ceremony

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — It was a solemn day Wednesday at the California Highway Patrol Academy in Sacramento as family, friends and co-workers honored CHP officer Andrew Camilleri in the traditional bell toll tribute.

Camilleri was killed Christmas Eve night in Hayward when a suspected drunk driver lost control of his vehicle and slammed into the CHP cruiser Camilleri and his partner were in.

“Officer Camilleri joins a selfless group of heroes who have sacrificed their lives for the safety and security of others,” Acting Commissioner Warren Stanley said during the ceremony. “We are forever grateful for his loyal dedicated service and show of gratitude to his family for their sacrifice.”

After the ceremony, Camilleri’s wife, daughter and oldest of his two sons could be seen carrying flowers while being led to the CHP Memorial Fountain.

The 33-year-old Camilleri grew up in Tracy and graduated from the CHP Academy in March of this year before being assigned to the Hayward Office of the Highway Patrol.

The CHP has set up a memorial fund to help his family.

Those who wish to donate to his memorial fund can visit the CAHP Credit Union Website by clicking here or checks can be mailed to:

Officer Andrew Camilleri Memorial Fund

CAHP Credit Union

P.O. Box 276507

Sacramento, CA 95827-6507

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES