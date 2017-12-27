Motorcyclist killed in collision in Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) — A man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash in Mountain View Wednesday evening, according to police.

Officers have shut down the intersection at Shoreline Boulevard and Plymouth Street as they investigate the crash.

Traffic is being impacted in the area, according to police.

Authorities are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

Use KRON4’s Traffic Map to avoid the area

There is no estimated time for when the intersection will reopen.

VTA riders should also expect delays.

Further details on the crash are unavailable at this time.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

We are working a fatal collision at Shoreline and Plymouth. Please seek alternate routes. Traffic is impacted in the area. pic.twitter.com/RX1vSVfF8d — Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) December 28, 2017

UPDATE: Traffic still heavily impacted in the area. Northbound traffic is being turned around at Pear and southbound at Space Park. https://t.co/SpklFymePV — Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) December 28, 2017

Expect delays and rerouting on the @VTA 40 bus line as the fatal collision is right by the Shorline/Plymouth stop in northern Mtn. View… https://t.co/TOs8fZ3oez — SV Transit Updates (@svtransitupdts) December 28, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES