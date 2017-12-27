Motorcyclist killed in collision in Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) — A man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash in Mountain View Wednesday evening, according to police.
Officers have shut down the intersection at Shoreline Boulevard and Plymouth Street as they investigate the crash.
Traffic is being impacted in the area, according to police.
Authorities are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.
There is no estimated time for when the intersection will reopen.
VTA riders should also expect delays.
Further details on the crash are unavailable at this time.
