Deputies say Redwood City shooting was gang-related

REDWOOD CITY (KRON)–A shooting that left two men wounded Friday morning in Redwood City, appears to be gang-related, deputies said.
The shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. near Marlborough Avenue and Berkshire Avenue. Investigators said the two victims were walking when they were approached by an unknown man who shot them.
The suspect fled in an unknown vehicle. The victims were transported to a hospital where they are recovering.
Deputies said information they received suggests that the shooting was gang-related and the victims were targeted.
No suspect has been arrested and the investigation is still ongoing.
