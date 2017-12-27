OAKLAND (KRON) — An East Bay family is making a desperate plea for help after a father was gunned down and killed in Oakland just days before Christmas.

The shooting happened Saturday night near West Grand Avenue and Brush Street in Oakland and the shooter is still on the loose.

KRON4’s J.R. Stone spoke to the family who says they haven’t told his daughter that her father is gone.

They plan to tell her tomorrow because they don’t want her to associate Christmas with her father’s death.

Dominique Johnson was known to his family and friends as Dom.

Dom was killed at around 10:30 p.m. after he had left the Qilombo Community Center.

The circumstances of the killing are unknown.

Dom was heavily involved with the Occupy movement and Black Lives Matter movement.

He worked for an independent moving company as well.

He was the father of a 7-year-old daughter.

Family members say someone knows what happened and they are begging them to come forward.

“And for people not to tell what happened is not right. That little girl deserves justice she needs to know what happened to her dad and I know what it’s like to grow up without a father and it hurts and it hurts bad and to not know what happened to her dad makes it even worse and telling her tomorrow is going to break her heart.”

Dom’s family says he was not involved in gangs or drugs.

They believe that someone knows something and they are begging those folks to come forward.

Oakland Police have not released any suspect description.

A GoFundMe account was set up to help Dom’s family.

