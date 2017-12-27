Memorial fund established for CHP officer killed in Hayward DUI crash

HAYWARD (KRON)– A memorial fund was established for the fallen California Highway Patrol officer who was killed on Christmas by a suspected drunk driver.
The CAHP Credit Union created the memorial fund in honor of Officer Andrew Camilleri, who was a loving husband and father.
The 33-year-old was a member of the CHP-Golden Gate Division, Hayward office.
Around 12 a.m. Camilleri and another officer, Jonathan Velasquez, were sitting in their patrol car along Interstate 880 in Hayward.
According to CHP, a 22-year-old drunk driver slammed into the back of the officers’ vehicle.
Both officers were transported to a local hospital with severe injuries.
Shortly after, Officer Camilleri succumbed to his injuries. The other officer, Jonathan Velasquez, is still in the hospital with major injuries.
Camilleri left behind a wife and three children.
Those who wish to donate to his memorial fund can visit the CAHP Credit Union Website (www.cahpcu.org) or directly mailed to:
- MAN ON ‘WASP’ BREAKS INTO HOME, CUTS THROAT IN FRONT OF MOTHER, CHILDREN
- NAKED OHIO POSTAL WORKER ALLEGEDLY KILLS BOSS, COWORKER
- FRAUD ALERT: CROOKS CAN SCAM MONEY FROM YOUR GIFT CARDS
- BODY OF CHP OFFICER KILLED IN 880 DUI CRASH TRANSPORTED TO TRACY
- POLICE: SAN FRANCISCO MAN HAD THOUSANDS OF CHILD PORN IMAGES
- STUDY: MORE PREGNANT WOMEN ARE USING POT