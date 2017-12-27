Memorial fund established for CHP officer killed in Hayward DUI crash

HAYWARD (KRON)– A memorial fund was established for the fallen California Highway Patrol officer who was killed on Christmas by a suspected drunk driver.

The CAHP Credit Union created the memorial fund in honor of Officer Andrew Camilleri, who was a loving husband and father.

The 33-year-old was a member of the CHP-Golden Gate Division, Hayward office.

Around 12 a.m. Camilleri and another officer, Jonathan Velasquez, were sitting in their patrol car along Interstate 880 in Hayward.

According to CHP, a 22-year-old drunk driver slammed into the back of the officers’ vehicle.

Both officers were transported to a local hospital with severe injuries.

Shortly after, Officer Camilleri succumbed to his injuries. The other officer, Jonathan Velasquez, is still in the hospital with major injuries.

Camilleri left behind a wife and three children.

Those who wish to donate to his memorial fund can visit the CAHP Credit Union Website (www.cahpcu.org) or directly mailed to:

Officer Andrew Camilleri Memorial Fund

CAHP Credit Union

P.O. Box 276507

Sacramento, CA 95827-6507

