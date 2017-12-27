Police: Arizona infant dies after being bent in half by father

Robert Resendiz

PHOENIX (KRON) — Phoenix Police say a man is facing charges for allegedly abusing his infant son because he was crying.

Officers were called to a home near 12th Street and Camelback Road earlier this week in response to a child who was not breathing. Phoenix police reported the baby died from his injuries.

According to a police report, the child’s father, 30-year-old Robert Anthony Resendiz, told investigators he pulled the infant’s legs over his head and bent his body in an attempt to stop the crying. He said he didn’t release the pressure until the boy went limp.

Doctors at Phoenix Children’s Hospital reported to police that the infant had critical injuries to his liver and pancreas, a broken wrist and bruising on his thigh.

Resendiz is being held on a $250,000 bond. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

