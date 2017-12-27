Police: Father, seven-year-old son killed in shooting at home

SWISSVALE, PA (AP) — A man and a young boy have been killed in a shooting at a Pennsylvania home and three people have been arrested.

Allegheny County police say the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in Swissvale, just outside of Pittsburgh. When officers arrived, they found a man dead and boy wounded. The boy later died at a hospital. The Allegheny County medical examiner identified them Wednesday as 29-year-old Walter Stewart Jr. and 7-year-old Jo Lawrence Stewart.

Police have charged 23-year-old Donavan Wilson, 26-year-old Brandon Barnett and 30-year-old Jacqua Barnett with two counts of homicide and conspiracy. It wasn’t immediately clear whether they have attorneys who can comment on the charges.

Police say the shooting inside the home appears to have been an exchange of gunfire. Barnett was also hospitalized with injuries.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES