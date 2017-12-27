Police investigate hit and run in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — Police are looking for a driver involved in a crash in Oakland Wednesday that may have been caused by bicyclists, police said.

The incident happened at around 12:46 p.m. at Hegenberger Road and Hamilton Street, according to police.

Police say the cause is unknown at this time but they received a report that there were multiple bicycles in lanes of traffic.

Two cars were involved in the crash and one of the vehicles fled the scene.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

KRON4 is headed to the scene to gather more information.

