Police: Man robs Morgan Hill eyeglass store at gunpoint

MORGAN HILL (KRON)–Morgan Hill police are hoping the public can help identify a man who allegedly robbed an optical store.

According to police, the suspect walked into EYEfiniTEA Optique & Lounge, located at 15700 Monterey Road, and showed employees a gun. He demanded them to hand over money.

Th suspect was able to flee the scene with cash and two pairs of sunglasses.

Anyone with suspect information can contact the Morgan Hill Police Department.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES