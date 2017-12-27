Police: Man robs Morgan Hill eyeglass store at gunpoint

By Published:

MORGAN HILL (KRON)–Morgan Hill police are hoping the public can help identify a man who allegedly robbed an optical store.

According to police, the suspect walked into EYEfiniTEA Optique & Lounge, located at 15700 Monterey Road, and showed employees a gun. He demanded them to hand over money.

Th suspect was able to flee the scene with cash and two pairs of sunglasses.

Anyone with suspect information can contact the Morgan Hill Police Department.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s