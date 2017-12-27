Power mostly back at Disneyland after guests taken off rides

Disneyland
FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2015, file photo, visitors walk toward the Sleeping Beauty's Castle in the background at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. Four prominent film critics groups announced Nov. 7, 2017, they will bar Walt Disney Co. films from receiving awards consideration over the company’s decision to bar the Los Angeles Times from advance screenings of its films and access to its talent. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Power has been largely restored at Disneyland after an outage at the Southern California theme park forced some guests to be escorted off stopped rides.

Park spokeswoman Suzi Brown says a transformer problem caused the outage in the Toontown and Fantasyland areas around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

She says about 12 rides were affected but that no one was hurt. An unknown number of guests were taken off the rides, and no one else was being allowed into the park.

Brown says power is back on Toontown and much of Fantasyland and is expected to be fully restored by Wednesday.

Some people wrote posts on social media wondering if they’d get refunds.

