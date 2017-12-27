Rideshare drivers looking to score big on New Year’s Eve road restrictions

Getting in and around the Las Vegas Strip on New Year’s Eve will be an adventure and that’s music to the ears for Uber drivers.

Tourism experts are expecting 320,000 people on the Strip with several temporary roads, highway closures taking place to make the event safer for both motorists and revelers.

The Nevada Department of Transportation along with its community partners will restrict vehicle access along the Strip from Sahara Avenue to Mandalay Bay on New Year’s Eve.

8 News NOW Reporter Sally Jaramillo has the story on how to avoid the headaches.