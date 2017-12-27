Rideshare drivers looking to score big on New Year’s Eve road restrictions

Sally Jaramillo, Jonathan Cisowski Published: Updated:

Getting in and around the Las Vegas Strip on New Year’s Eve will be an adventure and that’s music to the ears for Uber drivers.

Tourism experts are expecting 320,000 people on the Strip with several temporary roads, highway closures taking place to make the event safer for both motorists and revelers.

The Nevada Department of Transportation along with its community partners will restrict vehicle access along the Strip from Sahara Avenue to Mandalay Bay on New Year’s Eve.

8 News NOW Reporter Sally Jaramillo has the story on how to avoid the headaches. 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s