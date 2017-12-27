WATCH: Sailor’s Christmas surprise for mom goes viral

(WATE) — A U.S. Navy sailor gave her mother the best gift — and the surprise of a lifetime this Christmas.
In the video, the sailor surprises her mom by sneaking up behind her while she opens her Christmas present: a mirror. When the mom unwraps the present, she sees her daughter standing there and shrieks with delight.
Suprised my mom for Christmas, she looked in the mirror and saw her present ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/goY4Cf4vjp
— chєy$ (@cheeyannahh) December 25, 2017
The amazing video, which was posted Christmas Eve by the sailor, who goes by the Twitter handle @cheeyannahh, has been retweeted more than 248,000 times and liked more than 850,000 times.
Now, excuse us while we go dry our eyes. It’s a little dusty in here.
- 22 ‘JOHNS’ ARRESTED IN SOUTH BAY HUMAN TRAFFICKING BUST
- POLICE ARREST ACCUSED SOUTH BAY SERIAL ARSONIST
- ESCAPED INMATE WITH SKULL FACE TATTOO CAPTURED IN STOCKTON
- APPLE ADMITS TO SLOWING DOWN OLDER IPHONES
- VOLUNTEER AT BOARDING KENNEL MAULED TO DEATH BY DOG
- MODEL FACES 2ND LEG AMPUTATION DUE TO TOXIC SHOCK SYNDROME