Woman gives birth in Fresno market with help of employees

FRESNO (KSEE) — A Fresno woman is getting more than just her groceries at the store. It was turned into a makeshift hospital room as she went into labor and gave birth with the help of stunned employees.

It happened Tuesday night at around 7PM at El Parian Mexican Market on Butler street in Fresno.

The customer gave birth right in the middle of the market with the help of the cook, the butcher and the owner They all describe what happened as a holiday miracle.

In the video the woman can be seen bending over in pain yelling for employees to call 911.

They start to do so, but the owner soon realizes she and her employees would be delivering the baby before help could arrive.

“We run this way me and the butcher and I see the baby coming out. Then I tell the cook to grab some scissors and she is like from where and I’m like I don’t know just bring me some scissors!” said El Parian owner Issamar Sepulveda.

Sepulveda cut the umbilical cord and the market’s Butcher held the newborn and wrapped him in a jacket.

KSEE spoke to the owner just after she got back from visiting the new mother and baby. Both are reportedly healthy and doing fine.

