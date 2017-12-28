1 dead following shooting in San Jose

By Published:

SAN JOSE (KRON)–San Jose police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Wednesday night.

According to the San Jose Police Department, the shooting happened around 8:47 p.m. in the 2500 block of Van Winkle lane.

Responding officers located the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation, police said. No suspect has been identified or arrested.

The identity of the victim won’t be released until next of kin is notified.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s