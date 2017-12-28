1 dead following shooting in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON)–San Jose police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Wednesday night.

According to the San Jose Police Department, the shooting happened around 8:47 p.m. in the 2500 block of Van Winkle lane.

Responding officers located the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation, police said. No suspect has been identified or arrested.

The identity of the victim won’t be released until next of kin is notified.