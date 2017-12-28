6 dead, multiple people hurt in New York apartment fire

NEW YORK (AP) – The New York City mayor’s press secretary says at least 6 people are dead in a Bronx apartment building fire.
The FDNY says in a tweet that’s the number of injuries currently reported from the fire near the Bronx Zoo.
FDNY photos show ladders stretched to the roof of the five-story building. Some 170 firefighters are on the scene.
City Department of Buildings records show the building is a walk-up apartment house.
City officials are advising people in the area to close their windows to keep out the smoke.
