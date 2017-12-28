Antioch serial arson suspect arrested in 4 fires

ANTIOCH (KRON) — Antioch police have arrested a man accused of intentionally setting several fires.

Thirty-seven-year-old Jose Gomes, a transient living in Antioch, has been charged with arson. He’s suspected of starting at least four fires.

One of them was at a florist shop. The owners told KRON4 last week that they lost everything in the fire.

Three other fires were set at churches.

The suspect is facing four counts of arson and one count of attempted arson.

The fires all happened in the A Street corridor.

Police say similar fires in the area are still under investigation.

Gomes was arrested on Friday.

