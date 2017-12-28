Drivers: Here Are Some New Laws to Know in 2018

SACRAMENTO (FOX40)–With the new year fast approaching, there are new laws that California drivers should know about.

First off, drivers should prepare for higher registration fees. Money from the transportation improvement fees go towards road maintenance and repair. Those fees range from $25 to $175, depending on the market value of your vehicle.

Starting January 1, it will be illegal to drive while smoking or ingesting marijuana. It will also be illegal for passengers to imbibe. Recreational cannabis will become legal in the new year, so there are a number of laws going into effect to regulate it.

Drivers for ride hailing services like Uber and Lyft have a new legal blood alcohol concentration limit while on the job. Starting in July, it will be illegal for a ride hailing driver to have a BAC of 0.04 percent while transporting a fare. The DMV says it will suspend licenses with any convictions.

Another new law creates a process for low-income drivers to repay parking fines before any violations are reported to the DMV. It also lets drivers with outstanding parking tickets to renew their licenses.

Drivers who use Disabled Person Parking Placards or Plates must now provide proof of their true full name in birthday. The new law also limits the amount of replacement placards a driver can get without getting medical certification.

See more laws and get more information by visiting the DMV’s website.

Also starting Jan. 1, alcohol manufacturers and sellers can provide vouchers for discounted or free rides from taxi or ride hailing services.

