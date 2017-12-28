Man arrested in random Santa Rosa market stabbing

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Police arrested a man accused of stabbing someone at a market in Santa Rosa.

Police say Eulalio Orozco was unprovoked when he stabbed someone last week in Lola’s Market.

A 61-year-old man was sitting at a different table than him when he was stabbed in the neck.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is now in stable condition.

Orozco was arrested last night.

Police say he has been living in Santa Rosa for the last two months, and police say he has been going by several aliases.

Here is the full statement from police:

Throughout the day, detectives from the Violent Crimes Team continued to develop investigative leads. The investigative leads were developed from civilian personnel within the police department and from the community’s response to our earlier media release requesting assistance. Based on the investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect responsible for this unprovoked and brutal stabbing. The suspect was identified as Eulalio Miniz Orozco. Orozco also went by numerous aliases, including Ricardo Romero Velazquez. Orozco is 39-years-old and has been residing in Santa Rosa for the last two months. See attached photograph. At approximately 7:00 p.m., Orozco was contacted and detained by Santa Rosa Police Officers without incident in the area of Dutton Avenue and Sebastopol Road. Orozco was transported to the Santa Rosa Police Department where the investigation is on-going. A t approximately 7:45 p.m., detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 400 block of Goodman Ave. This was the residence where detectives believed Orozco was staying. The motive for the attack is still unknown and under investigation. The victim’s condition has been recently upgraded to stable. Due to the violent nature of the crime and the on-going investigation, the victim’s name will not be released. Orozco was later arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility on the charge: PC 664/187(a) – Attempted Murder. The Santa Rosa Police Department would like to thank all those who responded to our request for assistance. The Santa Rosa Police Department is committed to reducing violence in our city. We encourage anyone who witnesses criminal activity to immediately call and report the activity to the police department at (707) 528-5222. For media inquiries, ple ase contact Sergeant Tommy Isachsen at (707) 543-3627 or at tisachsen@srcity.org

