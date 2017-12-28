Man arrested in San Francisco Pier 39 terror plot to stay locked up

FRESNO (KSEE/KRON) — The man authorities said was plotting to commit a terror attack at San Francisco’s Pier 39 on Christmas Day will stay behind bars for the time being, a federal court judge in Fresno ruled Thursday.

Everitt Aaron Jameson, 26, a Modesto tow-truck driver, was charged last Friday with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

The judge said the decision to keep Jameson in custody was a difficult one to make because he didn’t actually commit a violent act, but she said his statements were extreme, threatening, and disturbing.

After Jameson was arrested, he was placed on a psychiatric hold because authorities thought he may be a danger to himself. He’s since been released from that hold, but it played a part in the judge deciding to keep Jameson detained.

Charles Lee — Jameson’s public defender — argued that Jameson isn’t a flight risk because he’s a local man with ties to the community, he has no history of violence, and he has no passport.

The U.S. attorneys argued that Jameson intended to commit an act of mass murder as well as provided money who he thought was the Islamic State group.

The judge ruled Jameson and Lee could appeal the decision as early as Thursday afternoon.

Either way, Jameson is due back in court Jan. 5.

Jameson allegedly disclosed his terror plan to an undercover FBI agent he believed to be a senior leader of the Islamic State group.

He specifically named Pier 39 as his target because “he has been there before and knew that it was a heavily crowded area,” according to an FBI affidavit.

The documents say Jameson had embraced “radical jihadi beliefs” and wrote social media posts that support terrorism.

