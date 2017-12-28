PHOTOS: Man steals gas from Contra Costa County van

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — Authorities need your help to identify a man seen siphoning gas from a Contra Costa County van.

It happened on Christmas Day on Delta Fair Boulevard in Antioch.

Surveillance video shows the man who then walks away with gas towards a white truck with no license plate.

County officials say this is the 10th time someone siphoned gas from this location.

The staff says it has taken preventative measures by cutting back trees, parking the van in a different location, and minimizing the amount of gas in the van.

Here is the full statement from the county:

In broad daylight this past Christmas at 8:47 a.m., a security camera caught a man blatantly siphoning gas from a Contra Costa County van in Antioch. The van is used to transport sibling children to and from family visitations as part of Children & Family Services, a bureau within CC County’s Employment & Human Services Department (EHSD). The attached series of images from the security camera at 4549 Delta Fair Blvd. show the man clearly siphoning the gas from the county van, walking with it toward a large white truck (no license plates), then driving away. This is about the tenth time this year that this has happened at EHSD’s Antioch site, and staff has attempted to deter this type of activity by cutting back trees, parking the van in a different location, and minimizing the amount of gasoline in the van. Unfortunately, the personal vehicles of staff members have also been vandalized/burglarized during after-hour shifts. EHSD is circulating the images among local law enforcement, etc., in hopes of catching the culprit.

