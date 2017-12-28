Police: 100K child porn images found on Oakland man’s computer

OAKLAND (KRON) — An Oakland man was arrested after police found more than 100,000 child pornography images on his computer, police said Thursday.
Officers arrested Davey Wayen Hudson, 55, in November after they served a search warrant at his Oakland home, according to authorities.
The search warrant led to the recovery of more than 100,000 child pornography images from a computer belonging to Hudson, police said.
The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged Hudson with multiple counts of possession and distribution of child pornography on his computer.
Further information was not immediately available.
Stay with KRON4 News for updates
- MAN ON ‘WASP’ CUTS THROAT IN FRONT OF MOTHER, CHILDREN
- NAKED OHIO POSTAL WORKER ALLEGEDLY KILLS BOSS, COWORKER
- FRAUD ALERT: CROOKS CAN SCAM MONEY FROM YOUR GIFT CARDS
- BODY OF CHP OFFICER KILLED IN 880 DUI CRASH TRANSPORTED TO TRACY
- POLICE: SAN FRANCISCO MAN HAD THOUSANDS OF CHILD PORN IMAGES
- STUDY: MORE PREGNANT WOMEN ARE USING POT