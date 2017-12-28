Police: Suspect wearing ‘Trust Me’ T-shirt steals car

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A suspect wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with “Trust Me” allegedly stole a car with an accomplice in Fairfax County, Virginia.
The Washington Post reports that the two suspects from Falls Church were arrested by police in the stolen car not long after the unlocked Honda Civic was taken as it warmed up.
Police say they also found several forged checks during the arrests.
The newspaper says Wilmer Lara Garcia has been charged with auto theft and two counts of forgery. Police say he was wearing the shirt that read “Trust Me.”
His accomplice was charged with auto theft.
- MAN ON ‘WASP’ BREAKS INTO HOME, CUTS THROAT IN FRONT OF MOTHER, CHILDREN
- NAKED OHIO POSTAL WORKER ALLEGEDLY KILLS BOSS, COWORKER
- FRAUD ALERT: CROOKS CAN SCAM MONEY FROM YOUR GIFT CARDS
- BODY OF CHP OFFICER KILLED IN 880 DUI CRASH TRANSPORTED TO TRACY
- POLICE: SAN FRANCISCO MAN HAD THOUSANDS OF CHILD PORN IMAGES
- STUDY: MORE PREGNANT WOMEN ARE USING POT