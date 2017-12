Powerball jackpot jumps to $384 million

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Are you feeling lucky? You may want to buy a lottery ticket!

The Powerball jackpot has jumped to $384 million after no winners in Wednesday night’s drawing.

A ticket worth $2 million was sold in Georgia.

The odds of winning the Powerball drawing are 1 in 292.2 million.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday night.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $306 million.

